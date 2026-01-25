Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.80 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,599,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,305,723 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,798,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 96.9% during the second quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 49.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $328.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $340.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,409 shares of company stock worth $68,564,532. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

