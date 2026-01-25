Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,542,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,187 shares of company stock worth $69,365,318. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $328.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $341.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Positive Sentiment: Major analyst upgrade and higher price targets highlight AI-driven upside — Raymond James raised GOOG to "Strong Buy" and boosted its price target (street chatter also shows multiple firms lifting targets), supporting investor confidence in Alphabet's AI strategy and Google Cloud momentum.

Positive Sentiment: Big investors adding shares — Baillie Gifford disclosed adding ~1.19M GOOGL shares in the latest 13F filing, a sign of continued institutional accumulation that can underpin price support.

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI ecosystem wins — Apple reportedly will use Google's Gemini to power the next Siri, expanding Gemini's distribution and reinforcing Alphabet's AI moat and monetization pathways.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage remains focused on AI and technicals — Several outlets and analysts are publishing bullish previews and technical trading ideas (including MarketBeat, Zacks, TipRanks), which keeps interest high but doesn't guarantee near-term moves.

Neutral Sentiment: Waymo expansion vs. scrutiny — Waymo launched robotaxis in Miami (expansion signal), which can drive future growth for Alphabet's autonomy segment but also raises operational/legal exposure as deployment scales.

Negative Sentiment: NTSB opens probe into Waymo after robotaxis passed stopped school buses — A federal safety investigation into repeated illegal passes in Austin (reported incidents across states) creates regulatory and reputational risk for Waymo and, by extension, Alphabet. That headline is the clearest near-term negative catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Antitrust litigation risk persists — A federal judge allowed a consumer antitrust lawsuit over Google Search to proceed, keeping legal exposure and potential remedies on the radar for investors assessing longer-term regulatory risk.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

