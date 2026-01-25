QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $147.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.92.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

