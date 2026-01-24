NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 11,239,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,777,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 91,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

