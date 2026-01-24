C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.20 and last traded at GBX 116.65. Approximately 2,543,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 754,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, C&C Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £429.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01.

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.

