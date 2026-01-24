Sylvest Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,046 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Stephens lifted their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 0.6%

Oracle stock opened at $177.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.