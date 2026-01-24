iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $86.0010, with a volume of 4938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $946.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
