iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $86.0010, with a volume of 4938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.57.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a market cap of $946.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5403 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 218,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 206,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

