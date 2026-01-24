PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after acquiring an additional 432,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $356.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.07 and a 200-day moving average of $323.33. The firm has a market cap of $322.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated a Buy on UNH and kept a $430 price target, highlighting the importance of the upcoming Medicare Advantage 2027 Advance Notice as a potential tailwind for enrollment and margins. Mizuho reiterates Buy

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

