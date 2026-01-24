Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $90.06 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. $KR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $90,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kroger by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 608,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 87,281 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 51.1% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE KR opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.