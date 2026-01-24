AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $143,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $219.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $387.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.11.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

