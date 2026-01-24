MARBLEX Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and $829.84 thousand worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,308,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,462,151 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is www.marblex.io/en.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,308,302 with 268,462,150.94671756 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.0730291 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $884,619.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

