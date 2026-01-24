TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 165,974 BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7,588.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting BankUnited this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus: BKU reported $0.94 EPS vs. $0.85 expected, with revenue above estimates and management highlighting NII and fee-income strength — a core reason for the earlier rally. BKU’s Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher NII & Fee Income
- Positive Sentiment: Operational takeaways: analysts and deep-dive coverage highlight margin expansion, balanced loan mix, and deposit growth — themes that support higher earnings power going forward. BKU Q4 Deep Dive
- Positive Sentiment: Price-target increases from major firms: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its PT to $55 and RBC to $53, providing fresh upside reference points that helped drive buying after the quarter. KBW PT Raise RBC PT Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Share-price momentum: coverage notes BKU reached a new 12?month high after the print, signaling strong investor appetite coming out of the quarter. BankUnited Sets New 12-Month High
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed: broader analyst write-ups (e.g., Globe and Mail roundup) provide context on financial peers but don’t shift consensus to a clear buy bias. Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Call transcripts and presentations provide detail but no new guidance — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Pullback and limited upgrade scope: despite PT lifts, firms kept “market/sector perform” stances rather than Buy, and the stock retraced from its post-earnings spike — likely profit-taking after a rapid move and because neutral ratings temper further upside. (No single article; market reaction and analyst stances noted above.)
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.
BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.
BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.
The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.
