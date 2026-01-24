Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 139,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,617,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $470.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.75.

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

