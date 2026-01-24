Strs Ohio Sells 50,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 789,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $39,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,619,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $55.82.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Canadian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

