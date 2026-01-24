37,532 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NU by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,795,000 after buying an additional 2,158,037 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at $626,569,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NU by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,745,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,389,000 after purchasing an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

