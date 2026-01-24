Stagezero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Financial Comparison

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) and Stagezero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Senestech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Senestech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Stagezero Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Senestech and Stagezero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senestech 1 1 0 1 2.33 Stagezero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Senestech has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagezero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senestech and Stagezero Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senestech $1.86 million 5.61 -$6.18 million ($3.65) -0.55 Stagezero Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.05

Stagezero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Senestech. Senestech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stagezero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senestech and Stagezero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senestech -253.54% -98.35% -73.17% Stagezero Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Senestech beats Stagezero Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senestech

(Get Free Report)

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Stagezero Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood. The company’s lead product is Aristotle, a mRNA-based multi-cancer panel test for for the detection of multiple discrete cancers from a single sample of blood. It also offers ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual’s current risk for having colorectal cancer; Prostate Health Index, a screening test for prostate cancer; BreastSentry, a test to determine a woman’s risk for developing breast cancer; and COVID-19 Tests. The company is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

