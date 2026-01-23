Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $247.8680 million for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.

NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 70.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

