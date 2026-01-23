Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $247.8680 million for the quarter.
Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.95.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.
Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.
