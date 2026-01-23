JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.8510, with a volume of 220548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.