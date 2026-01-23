Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.40. Neo Performance Materials shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,567 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Neo Performance Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.30 million and a P/E ratio of -83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.50 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc is a global supplier of advanced materials, specializing in the production and processing of rare earth and rare metal–based functional materials. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company serves diverse high-tech markets by developing proprietary compounds and alloys that deliver key performance attributes in demanding applications. Its product portfolio includes magnetic powders, rare earth oxides and metals, phosphors, metal alloys, precious metal chemical compounds, and performance catalysts.

Neo Performance Materials operates through distinct business segments focused on Rare Earth & Magnetic Solutions, Advanced Industrial Materials, and Precious Metals & Chemicals.

