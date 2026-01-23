MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,485,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $199.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

