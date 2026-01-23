Strs Ohio Sells 35,951 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 35,951 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Med?tech / devices strength helped offset weakness elsewhere — management said Devices/MedTech delivered solid growth in Q4, cushioning the hit from Nutrition and Diagnostics. Read More.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.78 and a 1 year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

