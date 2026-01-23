Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Vishwas Seshadri Sells 69,832 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 69,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $372,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,460,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,974.64. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vishwas Seshadri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $132,750.00.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life?threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non?viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV?based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

