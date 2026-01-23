Critical Review: La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) versus Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares La Rosa and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -35.59% N/A -91.73% Federal Signal 11.47% 19.50% 12.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of La Rosa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $69.45 million 0.01 -$14.45 million ($466.19) 0.00 Federal Signal $1.86 billion 3.75 $216.30 million $3.83 29.93

This table compares La Rosa and Federal Signal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

La Rosa has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for La Rosa and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Federal Signal 0 4 2 0 2.33

Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Federal Signal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

Federal Signal beats La Rosa on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

