Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Price Target at $96.17

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.0833.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.74%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.