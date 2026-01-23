Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,186 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and guidance reaffirmed — P&G reported $1.88 EPS, modestly above consensus, and reiterated FY?2026 EPS guidance (6.83–7.09), which supports confidence in cash returns and buybacks. MarketBeat Q2 release

Q2 EPS beat and guidance reaffirmed — P&G reported $1.88 EPS, modestly above consensus, and reiterated FY?2026 EPS guidance (6.83–7.09), which supports confidence in cash returns and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call?option buying suggests bullish positioning — volume of ~241k calls (?760% above normal) points to aggressive, short?term bullish bets that can add upside momentum to the stock.

Unusual call?option buying suggests bullish positioning — volume of ~241k calls (?760% above normal) points to aggressive, short?term bullish bets that can add upside momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Premiumization push in China — new silk?fiber Pampers for China targets higher?margin premium customers, a meaningful growth lever in P&G’s #2 market if adoption scales. CNBC: silk diapers

Premiumization push in China — new silk?fiber Pampers for China targets higher?margin premium customers, a meaningful growth lever in P&G’s #2 market if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasizing data & technology — new CEO/President highlights digital tools and analytics as part of a reinvention plan to improve execution and margins over time. PYMNTS: data & tech

Management emphasizing data & technology — new CEO/President highlights digital tools and analytics as part of a reinvention plan to improve execution and margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Investor narratives around a “bottom” and dividend resilience — some commentary frames PG as a dividend?king recovery/rebuild story, which attracts income and value buyers even with tepid growth. MarketBeat commentary

Investor narratives around a “bottom” and dividend resilience — some commentary frames PG as a dividend?king recovery/rebuild story, which attracts income and value buyers even with tepid growth. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and volume weakness — total revenue missed estimates ($22.21B vs. ~$22.36B expected) and organic sales were flat as pricing offset lower volumes; the company cited weak demand in razors and diapers. CNBC: revenue miss

Revenue and volume weakness — total revenue missed estimates ($22.21B vs. ~$22.36B expected) and organic sales were flat as pricing offset lower volumes; the company cited weak demand in razors and diapers. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and mixed metric read — some third?party summaries show year?over?year contraction in operating profit and diluted EPS nuances, underscoring execution and cost pressure risks. QuiverQuant analysis

Margin pressure and mixed metric read — some third?party summaries show year?over?year contraction in operating profit and diluted EPS nuances, underscoring execution and cost pressure risks. Negative Sentiment: Guidance vs. consensus — FY EPS range sits slightly below street midpoint and revenue guidance is wide, which leaves upside limited unless execution improves materially.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.