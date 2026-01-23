Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Director Sells $10,522,566.36 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. The trade was a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Kang Sun sold 43,185 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $476,330.55.

On Monday, January 12th, Kang Sun sold 506,267 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,113,296.70.

On Friday, November 21st, Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $692,042.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $10,600,000.00.

AMPX stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPX. Roth Mkm set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 678,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 128.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

