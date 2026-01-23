United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $8.8640. Approximately 5,308,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 14,467,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAMY. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $8.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Antimony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Antimony Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

