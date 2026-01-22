Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 241,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 81,743 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.42.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 29.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,315,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,448,000 after buying an additional 6,232,200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,208,000.

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

