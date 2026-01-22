Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 241,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 81,743 shares.The stock last traded at $27.64 and had previously closed at $27.42.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 29.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile
The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.
