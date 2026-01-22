Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.40 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 151642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. In addition, the company acquires drug and health product licenses; and distributes pharmaceutical products.

