Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading 2.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $150.91 and last traded at $149.88. Approximately 18,130,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 12,404,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.06.

The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS slightly topped expectations (reported $1.88 vs. ~ $1.86 consensus), and management reiterated full?year FY2026 guidance — a stability signal that helped calm investors. PG Tops Q2 Earnings (Zacks)

Management says it will lean on data and technology to drive a longer-term "reinvention," which investors expect could improve margins and marketing ROI over time.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~241,443 call contracts (?760% above typical daily call volume) — a near?term sign of bullish speculative interest that can amplify upside moves.

Product innovation aimed at premiumization — e.g., silk?fiber Pampers in China — could support pricing and margin recovery in a key market if adoption scales.

Market commentary expects a muted stock reaction given the mixed nature of the quarter — beat on EPS but soft on revenue and volumes; that helps explain choppy intraday moves.

Revenue came in below some expectations (reported ~$22.2B) and organic sales were essentially flat; volumes declined as higher prices offset weakness — a demand signal in categories like razors and diapers.

Margin pressure and some cost/restructuring headwinds appeared in the quarter; a few data providers flagged larger shortfalls in underlying profitability, which keeps upside conditional on margin recovery.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.95.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The firm has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

