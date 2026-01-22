CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.

CSX Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $35.78. 23,294,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,800,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on CSX and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

