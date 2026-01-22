CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.
CSX Trading Down 2.1%
NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $35.78. 23,294,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,800,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 148,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.
CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- New gold price target
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.