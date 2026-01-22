Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 18215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,112.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

