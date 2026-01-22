Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 18215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.1185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
