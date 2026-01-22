BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 123605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.31.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,437.65. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,500.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock worth $1,054,336. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 81.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Featured Stories

