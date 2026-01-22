Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.10 and last traded at $149.4050, with a volume of 202933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.30). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

