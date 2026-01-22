Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $85.5450, with a volume of 12554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Get Griffon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $662.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.47 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 181.66%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Griffon by 20.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon’s portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon’s Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.