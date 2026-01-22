Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Freedom Capital raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.58. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 21.10%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 76.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 13.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Nintendo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

