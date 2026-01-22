Toro (NYSE:TTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Toro in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.82. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $90.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Toro had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Toro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro’s offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

