Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.74 and last traded at $24.6450, with a volume of 458870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $29.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,843,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,263,000 after buying an additional 215,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 913,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 2.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.84.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

