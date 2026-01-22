Great Divide Mining (ASX:GDM) Insider Adam Arkinstall Buys 100,000 Shares

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Adam Arkinstall acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.
Adam Arkinstall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Adam Arkinstall bought 16,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$4,864.00.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Adam Arkinstall bought 33,479 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$10,177.62.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Adam Arkinstall purchased 15,939 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,861.40.
- On Friday, December 19th, Adam Arkinstall acquired 5,000 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 per share, with a total value of A$1,775.00.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Adam Arkinstall acquired 282,218 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$37,534.99.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Adam Arkinstall bought 7,500 shares of Great Divide Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,475.00.
