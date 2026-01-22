Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at DA Davidson

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CDNL opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Cardinal Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Company Profile

We provide a comprehensive suite of infrastructure services to the residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and state infrastructure markets. Our operations leverage a large highly skilled workforce and a fleet of specialized equipment to deliver wet utility installations (water, sewer, and stormwater systems), as well as grading, site clearing, erosion control, drilling and blasting, paving, and other related site services. We are becoming the platform of choice for a diverse array of infrastructure construction projects in our target geographies that require high-level technical expertise and sophistication.

