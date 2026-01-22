Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,590 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,796 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 4,080,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,094 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,535,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

