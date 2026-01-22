Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 67,895 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.