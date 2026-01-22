Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading 13.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.02 and last traded at GBX 1.02. Approximately 2,483,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,027,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90.
Sound Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23. The stock has a market cap of £20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.83.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry. Phase 2 will see gas delivered to the Maghreb-Europe pipeline. Our exploration portfolio continues to hold multi-Tcf upside potential.
Natural gas is a key part of Morocco’s de-carbonisation strategy, displacing power generation from carbon-intensive coal.
