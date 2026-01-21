Head to Head Contrast: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pyxus International and Limoneira”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $119.15 million 0.71 $15.17 million ($0.11) -31.27 Limoneira $159.72 million 1.66 -$15.98 million ($0.93) -15.70

Pyxus International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira. Pyxus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limoneira, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International -0.13% -1.85% -0.17% Limoneira -10.01% -8.79% -5.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pyxus International and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Limoneira 2 1 2 0 2.00

Limoneira has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Limoneira’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Summary

Limoneira beats Pyxus International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes. It has approximately 3,500 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 1,200 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 100 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 400 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 400 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

