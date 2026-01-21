Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Price Target to GBX 86

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 90 to GBX 86 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

NIOX Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:NIOX traded up GBX 0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 66. 3,223,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.25. NIOX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 53.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £275.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at NIOX Group

In other NIOX Group news, insider Sarah Duncan purchased 5,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 per share, with a total value of £3,920.62. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group plc is a medical technology company focused on improving the lives of millions of people suffering from respiratory health issues globally. NIOX develops and markets innovative, non-invasive diagnostic products for chronic airway diseases, primarily asthma and COPD. Its lead product, NIOX VERO®, enables the accurate measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), an established biomarker for airway inflammation, supporting better diagnosis, monitoring and management of asthma and COPD in clinical and research settings.

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NIOX), the company operates internationally, serving healthcare professionals in over 50 countries.

