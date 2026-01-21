Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Makes New $50.99 Million Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price (up previously from $366.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $311.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.62. The company has a market cap of $329.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

