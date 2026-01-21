Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,592,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,144,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

