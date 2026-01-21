TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.650-2.650 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $233.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.56 and its 200 day moving average is $218.63. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

