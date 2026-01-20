Short Interest in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Rises By 19.6%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,747,394 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 2,297,963 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 749,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of BWXT traded down $11.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,944. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.05. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

