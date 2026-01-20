Promising Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – January 20th

Welltower, American Tower, and Blackstone are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing, or financing property—commonly including real estate investment trusts (REITs), developers, homebuilders, and property-management firms. For stock market investors they provide exposure to property markets and rental-income streams, often with relatively high dividend yields, but are sensitive to interest rates and economic cycles that affect property values and occupancy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

American Tower (AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

